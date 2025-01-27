Market Leading SAILOR VHF Radio Introduces New Safety Features

[By: Cobham Satcom]

Cobham Satcom, a global leader in maritime safety and satellite communication technology has released a significant software update for its flagship SAILOR 7222 VHF DSC Class A radio. Already recognized as the most advanced maritime radio on the market, this update introduces new features to improve safety and simplify operation while exceeding the IMO’s Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) standards.

Available via Cobham Satcom’s extensive authorized global partner network, the free-of-charge software delivers enhancements to improve overall functionality and reliability. With the new software installed, the SAILOR 7222 VHF GMDSS radio enhances the pioneering SAILOR Replay feature, which records and replays up to the previous 480 seconds of received communications, significantly reducing the risk of misinterpretation during critical operations.

Built-in power supply monitoring is also enabled through the update, providing real-time awareness of power status and battery charge levels, which helps to ensure uninterrupted safety communications. The addition of a Digital Selective Calling (DSC) printing function facilitates easy compliance with record-keeping requirements by enabling easy printing of DSC messages, if needed. With this update valuable time is saved by simplifying installation through effortless pairing between the Control Unit and Transceiver Unit.

“The SAILOR 7222 VHF GMDSS radio is already trusted by mariners worldwide for its ruggedness and ease of use,” said Niels Peter Agdal, Product Management, Cobham Satcom. “This update further strengthens our flagship radio as the ideal solution for meeting GMDSS requirements while also being an invaluable tool for safety and daily onboard operations.”

The SAILOR 7222 VHF GMDSS radio is designed for professional applications and combines state- of-the-art technology with user-friendly features to ensure clear communication in any situation.

With a 5.5-inch TFT touch-screen interface, intuitive controls, and compatibility with existing SAILOR 6222 VHF GMDSS installations and accessories, the radio is both easy to install and operate. Its advanced networking capabilities reduce service and maintenance burdens, making it a cost- effective solution for fleet operators.

Renowned for reliability, durability, and user-focused innovation, Cobham Satcom’s full range of SAILOR maritime radios have earned their place as the most trusted name in ship safety communications. “We have been making SAILOR maritime radios for more than 70 years, and have. been the de facto market and technology leader in GMDSS satellite and radio solutions for more than 40 years. Today, we are just as committed to enhancing safety at sea by continuously developing and bringing the most innovative communication tools to market as we were nearly three quarters of a century ago,” adds Agdal.