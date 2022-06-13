Maritime Week Los Palmas Announces June Programme

The Flagship Conference will showcase Las Palmas as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maritime and bunkering hub. And it will highlight its important relationship with West Africa and the offshore sector. But it will also address important international issues in shipping, bunkering and the energy transition.

The comprehensive port tour will enable you to see, first hand, the Oryx Energies oil storage facility, the SGS testing lab, the Astican and Zamakona shipyards and one of Minerva’s active bunker barges, as well as the oil rigs, ships, tugboats, cranes and terminals that bring the port to life.

And three spectacular evening receptions, sponsored by Oryx Energies, Minerva Bunkering and Cepsa, will guarantee effective and meaningful networking.

TRAINING COURSE

Monday 20 June: An Introduction to Shipping and Bunkering - Internationally renowned shipping and bunkering expert Nigel Draffin covers the essentials of shipping and bunkering in a comprehensive and informative overview of these two sectors.

Tuesday 21 - Wednesday 22 June - We have table top exhibition opportunities running alongside the Maritime Week Las Palmas Flagship Conference and Breakout Sessions.

PORT TOUR

Wednesday 22 June (PM): A technical tour of the port designed to familiarise delegates with the port’s facilities and infrastructure.

