Maritime UK Launches Expanded "Maritime Masters" Program

By MarEx 2019-05-09 12:15:46

Maritime UK has launched its ‘Maritime Masters’ programme for a second year.

The programme, which saw its inaugural finalist reception held at the offices of Clarksons Platou with HRH The Princess Royal in November, is designed to bring industry and academia closer together.

Students from participating universities are selected and matched with supporting companies and other industry bodies throughout their studies, before presenting their research to industry leaders at the finalist reception.

2018 participant research covered everything from policymaking at the International Maritime Organization and operational efficiency to ship design, regional clusters and hydrodynamics with Tessa Jones from Queen Mary, University of London, winning the industry vote for her research on blockchain.

Strengthened programme

Key changes for 2019 include participating universities selecting three students to participate in the programme, allowing more students to benefit from mentoring and access to supporting companies. A single student from each university will be shortlisted and announced during London International Shipping Week. Ambassadors will also visit participating universities to promote the programme and participation in future years as well as discussing their contemporary commercial work with students.

University College, London, have become the ninth to join as a participating university.

Industry-academia links

The Maritime Masters programme is part of a strengthening relationship between industry and academia across the maritime sector. In January, the government published Maritime 2050, its first long-term strategy for the sector, developed in partnership with industry. It is a broad and ambitious plan to ensure that the UK maintains and enhances its position as a world-leading maritime nation. Collaboration is at the heart of the recommendations set out within Maritime 2050, with a key recommendation calling for a strengthened relationship between industry and academia.

In recent years that relationship has improved significantly, particularly through the establishment of Maritime Research & Innovation UK (MarRI-UK). MarRI-UK will provide a collaborative innovation vehicle for UK industry and academia to jointly tackle challenges including autonomy and green shipping.

The project is currently led by foundation partners comprising eight companies and four universities, who came together to address the current lack of coordination and resource in the maritime research and development, particularly compared to UK competitor maritime hubs in Scandinavia and the Far East.

Using a hub-and-spoke model and drawing upon research and innovation assets across the country, MarRI-UK is to launch in the coming months.

At the 2018 finalist reception hosted by Clarksons Platou, their CEO Andi Case described the Maritime Masters programme as being about “the future of the industry”. He pointed to the “incredible” advantages that the UK as a maritime centre has in many arenas, with its academic prowess readily acknowledged as being one.

Harry Theochari, Chair of Maritime UK said: “Maritime UK is excited to be launching the second year of its Maritime Masters programme. Last year the programme got off to an impressive start, in no small part due to the calibre of our student finalists. Maritime 2050 sets us all a very big challenge, and through initiatives like this, we are responding, with industry and academia working closer than ever. The UK is the world’s maritime centre, and its academic and training assets are second to none. We wish all participants the best of luck!”

Maritime UK is delighted to announce that Associated British Ports and Royal HaskoningDHV are programme sponsors.

Kerry Thompson, Head of Academy at Associated British Ports said: “The UK is a maritime nation and a global leader in maritime skills, infrastructure and services. ABP is delighted to be sponsoring the 2019 Maritime Masters programmes, supporting our academic institutions and the next generation of maritime professionals whose contribution to the sector will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of a rapidly evolving sector.”

Stuart White, Director of UK Maritime Advisory Group at Royal HaskoningDHV said: “We are delighted to be playing a role in building greater links between industry and academia through our sponsorship of Maritime UK’s Maritime Masters programme. Our engineers and consultants are looking forward to supporting the students by sharing our knowledge on the challenges the maritime industry is facing and helping to shape targeted research around those topics.”

2019’s participating universities are: University of Plymouth; Queen Mary, University of London; Liverpool John Moores University; University of Strathclyde; University of Southampton; Newcastle University; University of Cardiff; Cass Business School; University College, London.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.