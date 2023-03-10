Maritime UK Award Winners Announced in Hull

Image courtesy of Maritime UK

[By: Maritime UK]

Maritime UK Patron HRH The Princess Royal joined industry leaders and government partners to celebrate the best of the UK's maritime sector at last night's Maritime UK Awards in Hull.

Four hundred maritime professionals gathered for the ceremony hosted by Maritime UK at the Hilton Double Tree in Hull. The Maritime UK Awards celebrate organisations and individuals from across the spectrum of the sector worth over £116bn to the UK economy and supporting over 1 million jobs and recognise the fantastic progress in support of Maritime 2050.

Fourteen awards were given out during the ceremony, with keynote speeches given by Maritime UK Chair Robin Mortimer and The Princess Royal.

Hull was chosen to host the awards in recognition of its growing role as the UK’s energy estuary, as the country targets net zero by 2050. The Humber is the largest ports complex in the UK and the fourth-largest trading estuary in Northern Europe. It plays a pivotal role in the UK economy. The region is at the forefront of the UK’s net zero mission and represents the maritime sector’s offer on decarbonisation: reducing emissions from maritime operations, reducing freight emissions, and serving as a catalyst for the decarbonisation of the rest of the economy.

The Maritime UK Awards categories mirror the key pillars of Maritime 2050, which sets out the joint strategy for industry and government for the sector's future.

The winners, selected by a judging panel of internationally recognised maritime leaders, were:

Shoreham Port – Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award sponsored by Stena Line & Port of Aberdeen

Artemis Technologies –Innovation Award sponsored by the Port of London Authority

Silverstream Technologies - Clean Maritime Innovator Award sponsored by Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult

Datum Electronics Ltd - Clean Maritime Enabler sponsored by the Lloyd's Register

Peel Ports - Clean Maritime Operator sponsored by the Associated British Ports (ABP)

RNLI Lifeboats - Coastal Powerhouse Award sponsored by Bibby Marine

Hill Dickinson - International Trade Award supported by the Department for Business & Trade

Associated British Ports (ABP) - Employer of the Year Award sponsored by Forth Ports

GT Green Technologies - Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Safetytech Accelerator

City College Plymouth - Future Skills Award sponsored by Trinity House

Babcock LGE - Business of the Year Award sponsored by UK Shipping Concierge

Associated British Ports - Maritime 2050 Award, supported by the Department of Transport

Eleni Bougioukou - Rising Star Award sponsored by the Royal Navy

Molvipa Takhiansok - Bevis Minter Award sponsored by Nautilus International

Associated British Ports ABP were Diamond Sponsors for the 2023 Awards.

Of the celebration of maritime innovation, Baroness Vere, Minister for Maritime said:

“The Maritime UK Awards are a celebration of a thriving, ambitious and talented sector and I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and winners.

“It’s great to see the awards taking place in Hull – a city steeped in a rich maritime heritage – and to see the categories reflect the themes of our landmark Maritime 2050 strategy.”

Ben Murray, Maritime UK Chief Executive, said:

"Congratulations to all the outstanding winners, as well as the nominees who were shortlisted by our judges. These organisations play a pivotal role in ensuring that the UK remains a leading force in the global maritime economy, both in terms of competitiveness and sustainability.

"It was a pleasure to witness the energy and passion at the awards ceremony, and I'm grateful to all our members, judges and sponsors for making it a resounding success. Our sector is experiencing a renaissance and there is real momentum across the sector. I'm confident that with continued collaboration and dedication, we can build on our recent achievements and create an even brighter future for the sector.”

The awards ceremony is held in a different region each year to showcase the maritime sector's strength across the UK. As part of the evening's event, it was announced that the 2024 Maritime UK Awards will take place in Belfast.

The awards followed the first Maritime 2050 Innovation Forum held locally in Hull.

Maritime UK's Charity Partner for the awards was The Seafarers' Charity.

