Maritime Partners Puts M/V Deirdre Ann Into Service

[By: Laborde Products]

Maritime Partners placed the M/V Deirdre Ann into service as a new-construction pushboat built by FMT Shipyard in Harvey, Louisiana. The vessel is powered by two Mitsubishi S6R2 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1400 RPM, with commissioning support from Laborde Products.

The S6R2 platform is designed for consistent power at working speeds, strong low-end torque, and a fuel curve that helps operators manage consumption over long duty cycles. For a vessel expected to stay on the move, the combination of reliable engine performance and Laborde’s regional support network positions the Deirdre Ann for dependable uptime during its first years in service.

Maritime Partners pointed out that the selection of the S6R2 package ties directly to long-term operational needs.

“When one of our vessels goes to work, operators need power they can trust,” said Chris Miller, Director of Newbuild Programs at Maritime Partners. “The S6R2 gives us the performance profile we want, and Laborde gives us the local support that keeps downtime to a minimum. That combination lets our customers take delivery of a boat that is ready to work from day one.” Laborde emphasized the coordination behind the project and the hands-on support provided throughout the build.

“The Mitsubishi S6R2 is well suited for pushboats that need consistent power at working speeds,” said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products. “It delivers strong torque, predictable fuel performance, and straightforward maintenance, which helps vessels like the Deirdre Ann stay available and productive over the long term.”

The Deirdre Ann continues Maritime Partners’ investment in modern, efficient pushboats built with attention to both performance and long-term serviceability.