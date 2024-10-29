Maritime Optima Expands Globally

[By: Maritime Optima]

ShipIntel® by Maritime Optima is driving the digital transformation of the shipping industry. By letting the companies combine company data with maritime AIS data, cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, and generative AI technology through their partnership with Microsoft, ShipIntel® creates a revolutionary maritime working environment.

ShipIntel® subscriptions can be integrated into the customer’s Entra protocol, and we have developed a web portal for IT managers to simplify the configuration and setup of Microsoft integrations. These integrations save companies hours each day by reducing routine work and data searches, allowing them to make better-qualified commercial decisions, says Founder and CEO Kristin Omholt-Jensen.

Maritime Optima’s customer base is growing internationally. Recognizing the need for local representation, our first step in internationalization is establishing offices in Athens and Singapore, two of the world’s leading shipping hubs. From these offices, we will serve customers in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, says Omholt-Jensen.

Christina Madamadiotou, the newly recruited Sales & Customer Success Manager for the South Europe and Middle East has her background from customer success services from Voyager Worldwide (Navtor) and Danelec, and now she is looking forward embarking Maritime Optima: “I have always been interested in shipping and people. How people can work more efficiently and develop into new roles. I joined Maritime Optima because I really see the benefits ShipIntel® creates for the customers, and how it helps the user to organize their work more efficient and making their workdays more interesting while increasing ship performance and profits”, says Christina Madamadiotou.

In Singapore Arne Bartnes has signed up as the General Manager Far East. He has comprehensive knowledge about and experience from working in several shipping companies such as Siva Industries and Holding in India, Viking Cruises and Wilhelmsen.

“I am very happy to join Maritime Optima at this exciting time, having followed the company’s impressive growth for some time. I joined because of their continued innovation and unique features which makes the platform stand out in the market. While providing valuable insights for ship owners and operators, new features are streamlining workflows and improving data accessibility, providing stakeholders in the shipping industry with seamless tools to optimize operations and enhance decision-making, says Arne Bartnes, the newly recruited General Manager in Singapore.

The focus on innovation and delivering data-driven solutions really stood out to me, and I’m excited to join the team.

“My responsibility will be to establish the Far East office in Singapore and build a strong commercial presence in the region. Leading our sales and marketing efforts, we will target to grow our customer base and ensure that the ShipIntel becomes a trusted solutions for maritime businesses across Asia, adds Arne.

I am looking forward to collaborating with local industry leaders, expand our network, and help Maritime Optima enhance its footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic maritime markets. This is a great opportunity to grow the business while supporting digital transformation in the shipping industry, says Bartnes.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Christina Madamadiotou and Arne Bartnes to Maritime Optima. Both bring extensive experience from the shipping industry, along with valuable knowledge and network and they both have the energy and passion for making Maritime Optima successful. Their contributions will undoubtedly be crucial in establishing Maritime Optima as a global leader, says Kristin Omholt-Jensen.