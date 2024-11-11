Maritime Institute Announces Acquisition of Compass Courses

[By: Maritime Institute]

Training Resources Limited, DBA Maritime Institute (“MI”) today announced that it will be acquiring Edmonds, WA based Set Your Compass Course, LLC, DBA Compass Courses (“Compass”) and starting training programs in Edmonds in December 2024.

According to Dave Abrams, CEO of Maritime Institute, “Compass Courses has an outstanding reputation as a training provider that really cares about their mariners. Adding Compass Courses facilities, staff and great instructional team to our organization will allow us to expand training opportunities for mariners in the Pacific Northwest region. We are thrilled to have the Compass Courses team onboard, and I am honored that Julie has entrusted me with carrying on the Compass Courses legacy.”

Julie Keim, owner and founder of Compass Courses added “the professional maritime industry is transforming at a rapid pace and maritime training needs to transform along with it. Compass Courses has been a respected leader in the maritime training industry since 2001. I am pleased to announce that I have found a company that shares my passion for putting the mariner first, while taking care of the instructors that are so dedicated to sharing their knowledge with new mariners. Maritime Institute will be acquiring Compass Courses this month. This acquisition will allow Compass Courses to continue to be a leader that drives value in our region and helps tackle the mariner shortage across the globe.”

Julie Keim continued “We are very proud to be joining forces with Maritime Institute. Their facilities and instructors are first class and I know they will take great care of our students. As I retire, I can’t think of a better company to fill that void. We welcome Maritime Institute to Edmonds and I look forward to watching Maritime Institute continue to expand their mariner training opportunities in the Pacific Northwest.”

Compass Courses has long been known for it’s famous tag line, “Train Like You Give a Damn”. Julie believes Maritime Institute is the right strategic partner to help keep that culture alive. They bring the experience, resources, and a proven track record of innovation and training excellence the future of the maritime industry demands. Julie intends to bring that tag line to bear on her new retirement focus; “Live Like You Give a Damn!”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by December 1, 2024. Terms of this asset based transaction were not disclosed. The December class schedule will be available soon at . We look forward to seeing you in Edmonds, WA!