Maritime Blue Ventures Launches 2026 Cohorts for Early-Stage Innovation

[By: Maritime Blue]

Maritime Blue announces the launch of its 2026 Blue Ventures programs, including cohorts for its regional incubators in Seattle and Tacoma. These programs support founders and entrepreneurs at all stages of development, from ideation to investable venture-scale startups.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this next cohort of founders and startups accelerating maritime technology and ocean-based solutions,” said Joshua Berger, President and CEO of Maritime Blue. “These founders are poised to make significant economic, environmental, and community impacts. To support them, we provide extensive mentorship and access to our industry cluster, including leading businesses, research institutions, public agencies, and community organizations.”

The startups receive unique programming and the opportunity to connect with a global network of maritime and ocean economy mentors, including direct coaching from an Executive-in-Residence. Throughout the program, participating startups will engage in global networking events, targeted mentorship, and specialized programming covering business development, messaging and communications, legal frameworks, investment strategies, financing, and growth opportunities.

Over a full year, the selected startups will receive a rent-free collaborative working space in addition to accessing the full suite of Maritime Blue cluster members, stakeholders, and partners. As a member of the 1000 Ocean Startup Coalition, Maritime Blue supports its portfolio of startups to connect with a global ecosystem of investors and support organizations, and the utilization of the Ocean Impact Navigator - a shared impact measurement tool used by the world’s most active ocean and maritime investors.

The companies joining the Seattle Incubator include:

Aurelia Boat Club is Seattle's Premier All-Electric Club.

Caelus Industries builds autonomous maritime systems that protect and maintain the supply chains, infrastructure, and waters the global economy depends on.

Fault Ledger is a rugged, wireless bearing sensor for ships and other critical rotating machinery that runs in two modes from one device: advisory early-warning condition monitoring during normal operation, and sealed, tamper-evident forensic capture at the moment of failure.

Ithaca Clean Energy focuses on data-driven digital solutions for the maritime world, including co-location and shared ocean spaces as we apply AI to help coordinate maritime activities.

Kreneon Inc. is architecting the financial engine that transforms the world's water economy.

Philyron is a B2B CMMS built for vessel maintenance and logistics of mid-size ship operators, offering maintenance tasks, inventory management, and scheduling to reduce downtime.

SALIS Marine Energy Solutions delivers sodium?ion batteries that pair safer, reliable energy storage with strong engine starting in cold, wet, and demanding marine conditions, supporting the shift to cleaner, more innovative maritime operations.

Companies joining the Tacoma Incubator include:

Aloha Carbon is low-carbon marine fuel at a scale that makes a difference.

Cascadia PLM LLC is an open-source product lifecycle management platform for engineer-to-order and high-mix manufacturers, applying the version control and AI-assisted workflows of modern software development to hardware engineering.

As veteran maritime engineers, technicians, and shipbuilders leave the yard, decades of hard-earned mission-critical expertise leave with them. DOLGO helps maritime companies capture, apply, and scale the experience of their most trusted people.

You can learn more about the Maritime Blue Ventures programs on our website.

We welcome supporters of the startup community and future mentors to meet with the founders in the Incubators and other Blue Ventures programs.

Seattle and Tacoma Incubator Meet & Greet will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Blue Hub at Fishermen's Terminal in Seattle, WA. Register Here.

Keep an eye out for details to meet the founders and more during PNW Climate Week, July 13-19 in Seattle and Tacoma.

This year’s One Ocean Week Seattle, October 19-25, will showcase startups from our Blue Ventures programs and other global partners.