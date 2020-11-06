MarineShaft Carries Out Navy Repairs

MarineShaft is a class-approved repair subcontractor and carry out many repairs for Navy vessels worldwide. The Danish company repairs propulsion equipment and rudder arrangements and specializes in cold straightening of bent and damaged propeller shafts and rudder stocks. This unique repair method is also well known to the Navy, and MarineShaft can count many shaft repairs for the Navy over the years.

The cold straightening technique is a niche that has put MarineShaft on the world map. They can cold straighten shafts and rudder stocks up to a diameter of 1,500 mm with class-approval. This environmentally friendly technique - together with the company's strategy of investing in service life-prolonging repairs and forward-looking welding techniques: robotic laser cladding and low-punctual micro welding.

CASE:

Danish navy vessel HDMS Peter Willemoes F363

Repair of two stainless steel propeller shafts measuring each more than 20 meters.

After run-out measurement in the workshop, one shaft showed deflection and was cold straightened. Both propeller shafts had suffered from wear on the aft bearing journals. These damages we repaired fast and efficiently using the laser cladding equipment.

UK Navy vessel HMS Protector

Repair of propeller shaft and propeller blades.

The propeller shaft and propeller blades were sent to MarineShaft´s workshop, and the following run-out test of the propeller shaft showed no deflection. Therefore no straightening needed.

The propeller blades needed machining of the sealing surfaces.

The propeller shaft coupling end had damage that needed repair to secure density. Using the micro-welding equipment, MarineShaft welded on metal plating to rebuild the scratches. Micro welding requires no machining afterward – only manual polishing is necessary. This reduces the time of delivery and no workshop facility is necessary.

Both the micro welding and laser cladding equipment is portable and easily taken along to any location worldwide.



