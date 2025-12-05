MarinePALS Joins RightShip's Zero Harm Innovation Partners Programs

[By: MarinePALS]

MarinePALS has joined RightShip as a new member of the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program.

With a shared commitment to improving safety outcomes and strengthening operational excellence, this partnership brings together RightShip’s global safety mission and MarinePALS’ innovative approach to digital maritime training.

MarinePALS is a modern maritime EdTech company that blends microlearning, gamification, virtual reality and competency systems with deep seafaring expertise. Designed by maritime professionals and tested onboard, its offerings mirror real shipboard conditions, ensuring that learning is practical, engaging and directly relevant to day-to-day operations.

The suite of products includes Marine Flix (onboard-shot microlearning videos and CBTs), Marine Games (gamified PSC inspection training), Marine VR (immersive shipboard familiarisation via VR and mobile), Marine Cadets (digital record books for structured cadet development), Assignment Engine (a comprehensive testing and analytics platform), and an OCIMF-aligned competency tracking system.

There is also Marine Mentors (a structured platform for guided mentorship), mobile-accessible SMS hosting, and functions such as Circulars, a tracking system which ensure seafarers have received and read key updates, and Surveys which allows mobile-enabled surveys with analytics. Lastly, is an industry-first AI assistant for managing regulations and loss prevention information. All tools are delivered through a cloud-based platform with mobile access and offline capability for low-bandwidth vessels.

MarinePALS’ solutions have been developed to respond directly to long-standing industry challenges identified through collaboration with ship managers, training superintendents and seafarers. These challenges include low engagement with traditional training, limited practical familiarity and scenario-based learning onboard, inconsistent and subjective competency evaluation, gaps in inspection readiness and defect awareness, and fragmented training systems across fleets. By unifying videos, VR modules, assessments, analytics and record books in a single platform, MarinePALS helps fleets build stronger competencies and reinforce safer behaviours across operations.

MarinePALS joined the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program to contribute to the maritime sector’s collective effort to reduce incidents and enhance operational safety culture. Its modern, high-engagement training methods complement RightShip’s focus on improving behaviour-driven safety outcomes, with participation in the program allowing MarinePALS to align its tools with recognised global frameworks and collaborate with organisations committed to developing more effective, future-ready safety practices.

The partnership also enables MarinePALS to ensure its methods continue to evolve in line with emerging expectations around competency, risk awareness and behaviour-based safety, while collaboration with other innovation partners will allow the exchange of insights and best practices to benefit fleets throughout the industry.

MarinePALS also hopes to expand the reach of next-generation learning tools so that more seafarers, regardless of fleet size, geography or connectivity limitations, have access to high-impact training that strengthens capability and confidence and supports RightShip’s vision of a Zero Harm maritime industry, thereby reducing incidents and building a safer future for all who work at sea.