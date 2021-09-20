Marine Technology Firm NAVTOR Opens New Base in Poland

Pole position - (l to r) NAVTOR's Anders Holme, Jacek Maszota and Tor Svanes

NAVTOR has today opened a new office in Gdansk, Poland, dedicated to accelerating development of cloud-based and AI solutions for customers seeking an increasingly integrated approach to optimising performance and e-Navigation. The maritime technology firm, which delivers products and services to over 7,000 vessels worldwide, is tapping into a local IT talent pool already prized by companies such as Amazon, Boeing and Intel, all of whom have bases in the city, adding to its existing software development network in Houston, St Petersburg, and Egersund, Norway.

NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes sees the move as a continuation of the firm’s evolution, as it creates a far-reaching product portfolio built on the foundations of its e-Navigation and smart shipping expertise.

Integrated ambition

“It’s always been our vision to take the enhanced efficiency, safety, transparency and control we bring to clients through our e-Navigation innovations and translate that into a broader, integrated smart shipping solution,” Svanes comments.

“Earlier this year, when we launched fleet management application NavFleet and acquired Houston’s Tres Solutions, we announced our arrival into the performance optimisation arena. This is an area where we see huge potential – for both ourselves and our clients – utilising our unique digital ecosystem, which seamlessly connects ships, shore and entire organisations, to unlock the power of data and drive better business decision making. The move into Poland should be seen in that context: creating a world class development team to deliver world class, integrated and truly transformative solutions.”

Pole position

NAVTOR has recruited experienced maritime software engineer Jacek Maszota to lead the office as Country Manager. He will now be building a team of developers in a city that blends digital talent with maritime heritage and understanding.

“NAVTOR’s ambition was clear from our first meeting,” Maszota explains. “The firm is already number one in e-Navigation and has its sights firmly set on emulating that success in performance optimisation – connecting the digital dots to give clients a full picture understanding of maritime operations and business. Personally, I saw that as a unique opportunity and am greatly looking forward to building a team to help realise that potential.”

