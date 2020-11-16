Marine Jet Power Announces Jonas Tegström as Chief Executive Officer

By The Maritime Executive 11-16-2020 09:10:56

Marine Jet Power (MJP), a leading supplier of waterjet propulsion systems, and parent company Verdane Capital, are pleased to announce the appointment of Jonas Tegström as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Tegström succeeds interim CEO, Claes Rudling, who will resume his position on the Board of Directors.

Tegström brings more than 20 years of senior management experience, including strategic development, plan execution and manufacturing expertise. Most recently Tegström served as the Chief Executive Officer of Orio AB, the former after sales company of SAAB Automobile, where he led a major restructuring.

“I am honored and excited to join the MJP team,” said Jonas Tegström. “The company has experienced impressive growth over the last few years, and I look forward to capitalizing on that momentum as we continue to expand into emerging markets and innovate with evolving marine technologies.”

Tegström is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds an Master of Science degree in Engineering from Linköping University in Sweden.

