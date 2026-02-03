Two Arrested on Suspicion of Sabotaging Under Construction German Warships

Two individuals who worked at the Port of Hamburg and possibly at the Blohm + Voss shipyard were arrested on suspicion of attempting to sabotage Germany’s new naval frigates. The efforts were part of a string of incidents that have plagued Germany and others since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The European justice authority Eurojust reported that coordinated efforts were conducted in Germany, Greece, and Romania today, February 3, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. One, a 37-year-old Romanian citizen, was arrested in Hamburg, and the other, a 54-year-old Greek, was arrested in Northern Greece.

The individuals’ homes, as well as a residence in Romania, were reportedly searched, with evidence being seized. Reuters reports that electronic equipment and information on at least 19 bank accounts were seized from the home in Greece.

Eurojust said both individuals worked at the Port of Hamburg, while reports from Greece suggested they might have also been hired to do painting work on the frigates, which were under construction at Lurssen’s NVL Group and its Blohm + Voss shipyard in 2023 and 2024. They are alleged to have dumped more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of “abrasive gravel” into the engine block of the warships, punctured fresh water lines, removed fuel tank caps, and deactivated electronic safety switches.

“If gone undetected, the acts would have caused major damage to the ships and delayed their departure,” said Euojust.

The arrested were linked to the attempted sabotage on the frigate Koln. Other incidents were reported on her sister ship Emden.

The German Navy had confirmed in February 2025 that it had experienced several incidents of attempted sabotage. The reports said the sabotage on the frigates was discovered during pre-trial checks.

The authorities said the investigation was ongoing. They were reported to be investigating whether other individuals were involved in the sabotage efforts.

Associated Press reports that Europe has experienced at least 145 sabotage incidents since the invasion of Ukraine four years ago in 2022. It believes the efforts were designed mostly to disrupt and delay and says there were no fatalities or significant damage linked to the efforts.