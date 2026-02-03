Divers Find Sunken Ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, Death Toll Rises to 43

After an extended search, the Philippine Coast Guard has discovered the location of the sunken ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, which went down last month off Basilan.

Divers located the vessel lying in an east-west orientation off Baluk-Baluk Island, southeast of Zamboanga City. The discovery of the wreck site raises the possibility that technical divers will be able to find additional human remains, and potentially may discover clues to the vessel's tragic capsizing.

The ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 departed Zamboanga City on January 25, headed for Jolo, Sulu. At about 0150 hours on January 26, the vessel capsized and went down off Baluk-Baluk Island. 316 passengers and crewmembers were rescued. The count of confirmed dead has continued to rise; with the discovery of one additional body on Tuesday, the total stands at 43 individuals. Taken together, the number of survivors and recovered bodies now exceeds the total size of the initially-reported vessel manifest, raising the possibility that the ferry was carrying extra off-books passengers.

The shipowner's overall operations are under investigation, and it is possible that it could lose its operating license, a spokesperson for Philippine regulator MARINA told Philippine Star - depending on "the gravity of the offense." For now, its passenger fleet remains subject to a no-sail order, and its vessels are undergoing a thorough inspection.

The cause of the casualty has not been determined, and an inquiry is under way. According to an initial passenger account, the vessel took on a list, and the passengers - lacking crew instruction - responded by rushing to the other side in an attempt to correct it. The vessel then rolled to the far side and capsized. So far, accounts suggest calm conditions on scene at the time of the casualty, consistent with weather observations.

A relative of the vessel owner told GMA that it is possible that a lashing on a truck in the ro/ro bay failed, allowing the vehicle to slide to one side and reduce the vessel's stability. This suggestion has not been confirmed.

Early results from MARINA's inquiry have turned up an unusual development: it appears that Trisha Kerstin 3 may have been swapped in for a different vessel at the last minute, and was not actually assigned to this route.

"Investigation showed that the passengers were supposed to board a different ship. The vessel’s name indicated in the ticket was allegedly different from the ship that was deployed. The passengers were not reportedly informed about this," MARINA official Luisito delos Santos said.