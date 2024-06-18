MariApps Signs Maersk for the Next Generation of Ship Management Solutions

[By: MariApps Marine Solutions]

MariApps Marine solutions, the market leader in ship management digital solutions has signed a deal with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), a global leader of integrated logistics, to deploy PAL NG on Maersk’s owned container fleet.

As the maritime industry continues to evolve, the need for adaptable and high-performing systems has never been greater. MariApps has responded to this demand with PAL NG, the next generation of their comprehensive ship management tool, smartPAL. Designed for today's digital ecosystems, PAL NG offers unmatched scalability, flexibility, resilience, and efficiency, setting a new standard in maritime digital solutions.

MariApps’ PAL NG, being fully cloud-based and mobile-ready, features optimized functionality for both shore-based and vessel users. It includes a comprehensive suite of over 30 integrated modules, allowing ship owners to manage their entire fleet from a single platform.

Maersk will implement PAL NG on its owned fleet comprising more than 330 container vessels, further enhancing its operational efficiency and user experience. This move will consolidate multiple systems into a single, scalable platform to provide a seamless solution.

"Operational excellence is a key strategic priority of ours, and we are constantly on the lookout for technology and innovation that can improve efficiency and the ways we work. By updating our platform for our fleet of more than 300 owned vessels, we will not only streamline our processes but also significantly enhance the user experience for our teams both onboard and ashore,” says Kristian Brauner, Head of Fleet Operations West at A.P. Moller - Maersk.

“MariApps is committed to partnership with Maersk and this contract has established MariApps as the market leader in enterprise asset management platforms”, says Sankar Ragavan, CEO, MariApps Marine Solutions.