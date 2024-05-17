MARAD: Live Broadcast of 2024 National Maritime Day Ceremony

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) will observe National Maritime Day in a ceremony that honors the men and women of the U.S. Merchant Marine and the maritime industry. This year’s theme—“Navigating the future! Safety first!”—illustrates the critical and challenging role the merchant marine will play in the ever-evolving and increasingly contested maritime domain of the future. National Maritime Day serves as a reminder of the vital role individual mariners and the maritime industry have in ensuring our national and economic security.

MARAD is pleased to announce that the following distinguished leaders will participate in the observance—Senator Mark Kelly; the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; U.S.; General Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command, Commander; and Mr. David Heindel, President, Seafarers International Union.

WHEN: May 22, 2024, 10-11:30 a.m. EST

WHERE: This event will be livestreamed by the Maritime Administration, click here to join.