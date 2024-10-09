MAN PrimeServ Signs Cooperation Agreement with Latsco Marine Management

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, has signed a cooperation agreement with Latsco Marine Management Inc. (LMM), specialist in the operation and management of a diverse fleet of vessels including product carriers, large crude carriers and gas carriers.

The agreement forms part of a series of partnerships initiated by MAN Digital Denmark, which focus on customer centricity, innovative solutions and close collaboration with their customers and industry stakeholders.

As part of the cooperation, the parties will exchange data and knowledge regarding the daily operation of engines, engine performance and maintenance with a strong focus on reliable engine performance and operation aboard LMM vessels. Initially set to run with regular meetings for 24 months, this new accord also covers the development and testing of digital products, software, algorithms and APIs.

The contract was signed by Antonios Georgantzis – COO at Latsco Marine Management – on behalf of LMM, while Stig Holm – Head of Marine and Power Digital Denmark – and Michael Petersen – Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Denmark – signed on behalf of MAN Energy Solutions.

Georgantzis, Latsco Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with MAN PrimeServ, which aligns with Latsco’s strong engagement to advancing maritime technology and operational excellence. By collaborating with an industry leader like MAN, we are strengthening our strategy to enhance the safety, reliability, and overall efficiency of our fleet operations. This agreement underscores our dedication to utilising cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that not only optimise vessel performance but also contribute to sustainability and long-term value for our stakeholders. We do share the same excitement and awaiting to take advantage of the innovative outcomes that this collaboration will yield.”

Iasonas Zacharioudakis, Latsco Operational Technology & Energy Management Manager, said: “The integration of MAN PrimeServ’s knowledge with our operational expertise represents a significant step forward in further enhancing maintenance and operational optimisation for Latsco. This progress will be driven by the direct and dynamic exchange of data and knowledge, going beyond established norms and setting us at the forefront of testing new, innovative, and promising digital tools.”

Petersen said: “This agreement will grant us access to invaluable intelligence from an important industry player and provide substantial expertise on the daily strategic operation of a diverse fleet. Obtaining access to such an innovative fleet will prove to be beneficial to us in the development and testing of new products, especially in terms of the operational feedback that will be received from both crew as well as technical shore staff.”

Holm said: “By concentrating on partnerships and collaborations with companies like LMM, we are able to fully optimise our customer-centric approach. We look forward to the results that this alliance will produce with the aim of developing new digital tools for the benefit of LMM’s fleet and, ultimately, the fleets of our entire customer base.”