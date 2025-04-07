MAN 175D Wins Portuguese Navy Projects

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its MAN 175D engine has recently won two separate orders to power newbuildings for the Portuguese Navy.

Damen Shipyards Group of the Netherlands has ordered multiple MAN 175D engines in connection with the construction of a multi-purpose vessel (MPV). The order covers one shipset comprising 2 × 12V175D-MEM engines (each delivering 1800 kW at 1,800 rpm) + 2 × 16V175D-MEM engines (each delivering 2,400 kW at 1,800 rpm).

Delivery of the engines is set for 2025, with vessel delivery subsequently scheduled for 2026. The 107-metre long MPV will comprise a multi-purpose platform with primary mission roles including oceanic research, search and rescue, and emergency relief in addition to maritime safety and naval-support operations.

Florian Keiler – Head of High-Speed Sales, Marine Four-Stroke – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This vessel’s multi-purpose functionality will enable the Portuguese Navy to execute the most demanding missions, as well as give it the ability to perform research at the greatest ocean depths. A particular requirement for this order related to structure-borne noise and, accordingly, the 175D GenSets will come with double-resilient mounting to meet all noise requirements over the full frequency range.”

For the other key project, Portuguese shipbuilder, West Sea – Estaleiros Navais, has ordered multiple MAN 175D engines in connection with the construction of 6 × 83-metre offshore patrol vessels (OPVs). The order encompasses six shipsets featuring 2 × 16V175D-MEL engines, each delivering 2,960 kW at 1,800 rpm.

The Viana do Castelo-class OPVs will be built at West Sea’s shipyard in northern Portugal. The engines will be constructed at MAN Energy Solutions’ Frederikshavn facility in Denmark and are scheduled for ongoing delivery from early 2026 to mid-2029 with respective vessel deliveries set for 18 months after in each case.

The OPVs’ main tasks involve long-range maritime surveillance and patrol missions, as well as search-and-rescue operations. However, depending on the sensors and weapons installed on board, they can be assigned to military missions in traditional maritime areas of unrest.

Dietmar Zutt – Sales Manager, High-Speed Navy – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is an excellent reference for the MAN 175D as naval vessels have high requirements in terms of manoeuvrability, speed, maintenance cycles and environmental considerations. West-Sea and the Portuguese Navy jointly chose this engine mindful that each vessel’s power requirement of about 6 MW can be achieved with just two compact 16V175D-MEL GenSets. These offer the segment’s best power-to-length ratio – a unique selling point – meaning they can deliver power requirements with eight fewer cylinders than rival engines, freeing up space in the engine room and lowering maintenance requirements.”

In general, MAN 175D units offer: