MacGregor Supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 Gas Field Development

11-20-2020

The Lingshui 17-2 (LS 17-2) platform is the world’s first deepwater semi-submersible production platform with condensate storage facilities, owned and operated by CNOOC.

It is a significant project in the development of China’s deepwater gas production strategy, and will be China’s first wholly owned and operated deepwater gas platform. It is expected to commence gas production in 2021.

In 2019, MacGregor was chosen to supply the on-vessel mooring systems and riser pull-in system to the LS 17-2 platform. The mooring system was successfully delivered on schedule in June, despite the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a delivery ceremony for the riser pull-in system was held in Zhuhai, a city located on the southeastern edge of Pearl River Delta, China.

You Xuegang, deputy chief manager of CNOOC Zhanjiang branch; Jane Chen, Vice President, Head of China of MacGregor; Wang Ningsheng, President of Jutal Group and representatives of the respective project teams participated in the delivery ceremony.

“The LS17-2 project is focused on technology and quality,” said Mr You. “It is a brand new project for both CNOOC and MacGregor, with the importance of the riser system in deepwater development being equivalent to the human carotid artery.”

“We have been fully supported by MacGregor since the project commenced, especially during the most difficult time when the pandemic broke at the beginning of this year. The project team members, at home or abroad, have worked tirelessly to achieve the delivery schedules.”

“This project demonstrates MacGregor’s strengths, with our global capabilities enabling uninterrupted delivery of our products and services despite the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and the ability to quickly respond to our customer’s needs through a strong local presence in China. We have built a strong relationship with CNOOC and look forward to cooperating further on future projects,” says Leif Byström, Head of Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony, Jane Chen highlighted the cooperation between MacGregor and CNOOC during the past ten years. “We are proud to have provided active heave compensated cranes to CNOOC’s Haiyang Shiyou 286 and Haiyang Shiyou 691, and been recognized as one of the two Suppliers of Excellence for the delivery of AHC crane and A-Frame for Haiyang Shiyou 295. We greatly appreciate CNOOC’s trust in MacGregor, and we will continue to support CNOOC with excellent products and services.”

“Together with my management team colleagues, we look forward to the LS 17-2 platform being completed and successfully entering service during next year.”

