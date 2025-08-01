MacGregor Strengthens Leadership in Global Maritime Operations Under Triton

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor continues to serve its maritime and offshore customers with its wide portfolio of cargo and load handling equipment under the ownership of Triton, a leading European mid-market investment company. The transaction between Triton and MacGregor’s previous owner, Hiab (former Cargotec) Corporation, was closed on 31 July 2025.

“We at Triton are very pleased and excited about being the new owner of MacGregor. MacGregor has great engineering capabilities, a broad and sustainable product offering, high quality equipment and a strong market position,” says Ilkka Tuominen, Investment Advisory Professional at Triton and Board Member of MacGregor Group AB. “We look forward to collaborating with the MacGregor team to further develop both its merchant and offshore businesses. We especially anticipate strengthening the aftermarket platform where we see great potential.”

MacGregor continues to build lifetime value for its customers through its wide portfolio of products and services. After a successful financial turnaround in the past two years, the company is geared up for growth, building on its profitable performance and strong orderbook.

“Having Triton as the owner opens up new opportunities to strengthen the lifetime value we deliver to our customers. Our lifecycle-focused strategy is closely aligned with Triton’s commitment to sustainable growth and value creation,” says Jonas Gustavsson, CEO of MacGregor. “We have an excellent portfolio, a global network of service centres, and skilled personnel with great capabilities to innovate and deliver. Together, we continuously improve our customer service to be easy to do business with.”

MacGregor has been in business since 1937 and is a leader in its field. MacGregor equipment can be found on every second merchant vessel sailing at sea.