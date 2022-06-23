MacGregor Signs a Two-Year Agreement on OnWatch Scout

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a two-year OnWatch Scout agreement and has been selected to supply spare parts and services for the Offshore Support Vessel, MPV Everest, which is owned by Maritime Construction Service and equipped with MacGregor AHC cranes,



The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake. Delivery will take place in mid-July 2022.



MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses DryDock Spares, services and the installation of OnWatch Scout, MacGregor’s unique solution for analytics and preventative maintenance. It connects installed equipment to advanced monitoring systems that continuously analyse component conditions and predict maintenance needs. The system detects patterns and behaviour from equipment data to identify risk of failure followed by recommended actions, spare parts and documents to address the issues.



“We are very pleased with our strong relationship with Maritime Construction Services and the trust they have in MacGregor. The added value of OnWatch Scout will give them the ability to monitor and troubleshoot from onshore. I’m also proud as this is the first OnWatch Scout delivery in the Benelux countries,” says John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Services Solutions, MacGregor.



“To continue where others have to stop, that is the motto of the MPV Everest. This can only be done safely and efficiently when you are making use of the right equipment and you are supported by the right people, on the vessel and onshore. The implementation of the OnWatch Scout system will support the teams, and underlines MCS’s commitment to delivering on our promises,” says Erik de Haas, Commercial Manager Maritime Construction Services.



