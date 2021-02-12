MacGregor Signs a 2 Year OnWatch Scout Agreement

By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2021 07:32:32

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a 2 year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement with Load Line Marine SA to support operation of their fleet equipped with MacGregor merchant cranes.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s fourth quarter of 2020 order intake, with installation and testing starting on board four vessels the first semester of 2021.

By increasing the flow of information from ship to shore and applying artificial intelligence and technical expertise to detect patterns that indicate a risk of failure, On Watch Scout enables equipment availability to be maximised and maintenance activities to be more efficiently and cost-effectively planned.

"With our focus on providing customers with consistently high performance standards, we are confident that MacGregor’s OnWatch Scout service will enable the operation of our fleet to be further enhanced,” says Mr.Yannis Voulgaris, Technical & Purchase Manager Load Line Marine. “Monitoring and analysing crane performance data that is streamed directly from the vessels will enable us to make better-informed decisions and reduce problem solving time.”

“We are very pleased that our strong relationship with Load Line Marine and their continuing trust in MacGregor’s service support capabilities has resulted in this OnWatch Scout agreement." says John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Services Division, MacGregor.

