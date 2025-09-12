Norway Seizes Russian Fishing Vessel That Overstayed Its Welcome

The Norwegian government announced today, September 12, that after months of trying to get a Russian-owned fishing vessel to leave its port, it has resorted to seizing the vessel. The government reports it will take into consideration outstanding claims from the Port of Batsfjord, but it wants the vessel out of the port immediately.

The saga of the 39-meter (128-foot) long fishing boat Azurit began when it docked in the Port of Batsfjord, a remote fishing village on Norway’s north coast along the Barents Sea. The vessel is registered in Russia with a home port of St. Petersburg and ownership reported to a company called Oceanprom. The vessel received some repairs from a local company, but appears to have failed to pay its bills and was detained with a crew remaining aboard.

Norway changed its regulations limiting access for Russian vessels to its ports starting in 2022 and again in 2024. Access was limited to just three ports: Kirkenes, Batsfjord, and Tromsø, and some Russian companies were entirely denied fishing permits. Further, Russian vessels can only stay in Norwegian ports for five days. The government later asserted that financial claims were not a reason for vessels to remain in port beyond the time limit.

"This vessel must be removed from Båtsfjord harbour. After considering and trying various solutions, it was now absolutely necessary to make a decision on the state takeover of the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration can thus implement all necessary measures to remove it," said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Naess.

Saying that the prolonged stay in Batsfjord harbor was “considered to pose a risk of national security interests being threatened,” Norway expelled the vessel on December 6 telling it that it must depart within five days. At the time, the captain told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that they were confused because they had a detention order and an eviction notice.

The ship simply never left. The Ministry reported that it considered and tried various solutions, including possibly towing the vessel. The police took steps to secure and control the vessel, but it still never left.

Media reports indicate it now owes as much as $200,000 to the port and various local businesses. The vessel is also reported to be in poor condition. NRK reports the state will cover the berthing fees.

Norway’s Secretary of State Kristoffer André Hansen said that he expects the vessel will likely be towed to a local shipyard and dismantled.

