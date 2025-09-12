Historic 1927 USCG Cutter McLane Sold for Scrap by Michigan Museum

A U.S Coast Guard cutter built in 1927 that has been part of the USS Silversides Submarine Museum exhibits in Muskegon, Michigan, for years, has been towed away and will be scrapped. The decision came following what the museum said was significant deterioration that made efforts towards continuous preservation unfeasible.

The museum announced on September 10 that after thoughtful deliberation, it had made the difficult decision to deaccession the cutter McLane from its permanent collections. The cutter has been part of exhibits for over three decades, having been moored at Muskegon harbor since 1993.

The 38-meter (125-foot) Active-class patrol cutter was commissioned in 1927 and served the USGC with distinction through multiple eras of the agency’s history. She was named after Louis McLane, who was appointed U.S. Secretary of State in 1833. Part of McLane’s active duty was patrolling the waters of the Territory of Alaska, including the Bering Strait, during World War II.

Decommissioned in 1968, McLane was donated to the USS Silversides Submarine Museum in 1993, where she has been offering visitors a glimpse into life aboard a patrol vessel. However, the vessel’s deteriorating condition had progressed, the museum says, to the point of being inaccessible for public touring. Maintenance concerns have seen the vessel closed to the public since spring of this year. The museum has now decided that it has further made her continued presence in the harbor untenable.

The museum highlighted that while it has made efforts to explore alternative preservation options, the vessel’s conditions have meant that continued stewardship was no longer sustainable. It believes that with the cold season approaching, the combination of time, weather, and structural decline made timely action necessary to ensure the safety of the vessel and the surrounding environment.

Unable to continue preserving the vessel, the cutter was sold for scrap. King Towing undertook the task of towing the cutter from the harbor, while Pitsch Companies will handle the dismantling.

USS Silversides, a WWII vintage submarine (USS Silversides Submarine Museum)

To honor McLane’s legacy, all historical artifacts and interpretive materials housed aboard the vessel were removed to ensure their continued educational and historical value. These artifacts will now be part of the broader collection at the museum and shared with partner organizations.

“The McLane had been a symbol of service and strength for decades,” said Veronica Campbell, USS Silversides Submarine Museum, Executive Director. “Though it was difficult to say goodbye, we were incredibly grateful to our community partners who helped us navigate this transition with dignity and respect.”

Following the departure of McLane, the museum that originally opened as the Great Lakes Naval Memorial and Museum now intends to put its main focus on its main exhibit, the USS Silversides submarine. Part of the efforts will involve fundraising to support the restoration of Silversides.

Commissioned in December 1941, shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the submarine embarked on her first war patrol in April of the following year, and went on to complete 14 war patrols in the Pacific during WWII.

She was decommissioned in 1946 and became a stationary training ship in Chicago until 1969. After retiring from service, she spent time in Chicago as a museum ship, moving to Navy Pier in 1979. In 1987, Silversides was towed across Lake Michigan to become part of the Great Lakes Naval and Memorial Museum.

