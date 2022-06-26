MacGregor Recieves Significant Repeat RoRo Equipment Order for PCTCs

Aurora Class - Image courtesy of MacGregor

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for an additional four multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs). This will extend Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora class newbuilding programme to eight vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

The order, with a value of more than USD 15 million, was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter orders received. Vessels five and six will be delivered during the second half of 2025 and vessels seven and eight in the first half of 2026.

Designed by the China Merchants Industries owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars and will be the world’s largest and most sustainable car carrier. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, a side ramp and door, internal ramp systems, and liftable car decks on all four vessels.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor patented Load Monitoring System boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

“We are very honoured to support Höegh Autoliners with the additional four Aurora class vessels as well as their strive towards a more sustainable future,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

“At Höegh Autoliners we want to be the preferred green partner in deep-sea shipping, and we are committed to building a more sustainable future in close collaboration with our partners and customers. Our Aurora newbuilding programme is a definitive step in our commitment to a net-zero emissions future by 2040, and we are pleased to continue the relationship with MacGregor to build our Aurora class vessels. MacGregor’s world-leading technology and expertise will ensure our vessels are built to the highest standards,” says Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.