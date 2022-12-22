MacGregor Received 1 Major & 2 Significant Orders for RoRo Equipment

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received two significant orders and one major order for comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for a total of 15 Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) vessels to be built at three shipyards in China and South Korea for three different ship owners.



The orders, with a total value of nearly EUR 90 million, were booked into Cargotec’s 2022 fourth quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the ship owners between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.



MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply, and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment to all of the ordered vessels. This includes quarter ramps, side ramps, deck levels of liftable car deck panels, several internal ramps, pilot and bunker doors.

Additionally, the order includes MacGregor deck machinery to some of the vessels.



“The year 2022 has been exceptionally successful for us in the PCTC market, and we are very happy and proud of our customers’ trust in us. We want to be a reliable and strong partner for them, and help them excel in their business. Our successes have been built on our state-of-the-art designs and strong support to the customer starting from the early phases of the projects, and our capability to support them through the whole lifecycle of the vessels worldwide. I would also like to thank our team, the true professionals who are contributing to these projects,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

