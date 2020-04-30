M1 Wins 5G Network License for Deployment Across Singapore

M1 Limited (M1) today was awarded a 5G network licence following Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) call for proposal to bid for 5G spectrum allocation.

M1 is delighted to be granted the opportunity by IMDA to build and operate a state-of-the-art 5G standalone (SA) network infrastructure, together with Starhub, leveraging 3.5GHz spectrum and delivering 5G services. This strategic cooperation will allow both companies to optimize infrastructure and spectrum costs.

The 5G network license will see M1 roll out 5G network coverage across Singapore, bringing a suite of new products and services to consumers, enterprise and government. 5G technology will not only bring an exponential increase in network speeds, but also offer ultra-low latency, enhanced network resiliency and security, as well as complex end-to-end slicing to drive the digital economy of Singapore.

M1 has been leading in Singapore’s enterprise segment to trial 5G use cases through a range of partnerships. A collaboration with PSA Corporation and IMDA demonstrated the potential use of 5G in a Smart Port for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and remote control of container handling equipment to support maritime operations. M1 has also partnered with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) to establish reliable ship-to-shore communication for autonomous vessels, and support mission-critical Internet-of-Things (IoT) maritime applications. Other collaborations include M1 partnering with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to help develop the first 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication, as well as with Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) for remote operations of robots using 5G.

Leading up to the 5G network licence award, M1 has also been able to demonstrate 5G technological advancements in the consumer space. At this year’s Chingay Parade, M1 leveraged its 5G SA technology to livestream an aerial footage of the longest dragon dance, one of the key highlights of the parade through the lens of a camera drone. M1 also collaborated with Haidilao’s new flagship restaurant to turn it into a smart restaurant with enhanced customer experience.

Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer, M1, said: “All of us at M1 are incredibly excited to be awarded the 5G network license and the important task of developing Singapore’s 5G network. This comes after a long journey involving fruitful partnerships with IMDA and a range of important institutions in different industries across Singapore that allowed us to develop, test and refine our technological capabilities. Significant investments will be focused for development of 5G infrastructure, to keep M1 at the leading edge in the 5G ecosystem for Singapore.

“The joint bid with StarHub will allow us to share strategic resources in the upcoming journey to develop Singapore’s 5G network which will bring a new level of hyper connectivity to consumers, drive enterprise and government down a path of innovation that will boost the economy, and lead to creation of job opportunities in the telecommunications sector,” added Mann.

The 5G network license award cements M1’s strength in network development and deployment capabilities. M1 was also the first operator in Singapore to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

The above development is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of Keppel Corporation for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

