LR & CORE POWER to Conduct Next-Gen Nuclear Containership Regulatory Study

[By: Lloyd's Register]

Joint regulatory assessment study will determine the safety and regulatory considerations for a potential next-generation nuclear-propelled feeder containership to undertake cargo operations at a port in Europe.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and CORE POWER have launched a joint regulatory assessment study to conduct research on the regulatory feasibility and frameworks that would need to be established for a nuclear containership using a fourth-generation reactor noted for its high inherent safety to undertake cargo operations at a port in Europe. Following initial planning, the industry leaders, who are joined by A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), have formalised their collaboration through the signing of a joint development project agreement to undertake the study.

The joint study will investigate the requirements for updated safety rules along with the improved operational and regulatory understanding that is needed for the application of nuclear power in container shipping. In addition, this study will provide insight for members of the maritime value chain who are exploring the business case for nuclear power to help shape their fleet strategy towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The study will bring together the expertise of LR as a trusted adviser to the maritime industry, CORE POWER’s experience of developing advanced nuclear energy technology for maritime applications, a leading Port Authority and Maersk's extensive experience in shipping and logistics. Nick Brown, CEO Lloyd’s Register said: “The initiation of this joint study marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards unlocking the potential of nuclear power in the maritime industry, paving the way for emissions-free operations, more agile service networks and greater efficiency through the supply chain. A multi-fuel pathway to decarbonising the maritime industry is crucial to ensuring we as an industry meet the IMO’s emission reduction targets and nuclear propulsion shows signs of playing a key role in this energy transition.”

Mikal Bøe, CEO CORE POWER said: “There’s no net-zero without nuclear. A critical key to unlocking the vast potential for nuclear energy to transform how the maritime sector is powered, is the standards framework for commercial insurability of floating nuclear power plants and nuclear-powered ships that would operate in nearshore environments, ports, and waterways. We’re immensely pleased to be working with some of Europe’s most respected industry participants to set out the conditions for how this can be achieved.”

Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology, A.P. Moller – Maersk said: “Since Maersk launched its energy transition strategy in 2018, we have continuously explored diverse low emission energy options for our assets. Nuclear power holds a number of challenges related to for example safety, waste management, and regulatory acceptance across regions, and so far, the downsides have clearly outweighed the benefits of the technology. If these challenges can be addressed by development of the new so-called fourth-generation reactor designs, nuclear power could potentially mature into another possible decarbonization pathway for the logistics industry 10 to 15 years in the future. Therefore, we continue to monitor and assess this technology, along with all other low emission solutions.”