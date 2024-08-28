Lopolight Introduces Advanced Ex Series Navigation Lights at SMM

[By: Lopolight]

Join Us at SMM 2024

We will be showcasing our Ex Series Navigation Lights at the SMM 2024 fair. Visit us at Stand B5.201 from September 3-6 to discover our advanced navigation light solutions and explore how they can enhance your vessel’s safety.

As the maritime industry increasingly addresses the risks associated with flammable gases and new fuel types, Lopolight is proud to unveil Ex Series Navigation Lights. Designed to meet stringent safety standards and regulatory requirements, these lights offer unparalleled reliability for vessels operating in hazardous environments.

Mitigating Risks in Oil and Gas Zones

Navigating the complexities of operating within Zones 1 and 2, where flammable gases are prevalent, requires rigorous safety measures. Lopolight’s Ex Series Navigation Lights are certified with IEC Ex and ATEX approvals, ensuring that these lights are fully equipped to handle the demanding conditions of these zones. This certification guarantees that the lights meet the highest standards for explosion protection, allowing for safe and effective use even in the event of a gas leak.

The Importance of Compliance and Safety

Correct placement and functionality of navigation lights are critical for maritime safety and regulatory compliance. According to the COLREGS, accurate positioning of navigation lights is essential to prevent misunderstandings and enhance safety at sea. Lopolight’s Ex Series lights are designed to meet these specifications without compromising safety or performance.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Performance

Lopolight’s Ex Series lights not only adhere to the necessary safety certifications but also integrate seamlessly into existing maritime systems. The lights maintain the same form factor as the Professional Series, with enhanced manufacturing that incorporates IEC Ex/ATEX certified components such as connectors, glands, and grounding. This design allows for flexible installation while ensuring continuous operation in hazardous conditions.

Innovative De-Icing Technology

In addition to their explosion-proof capabilities, Lopolight’s navigation lights can feature a standby de-icing system. This technology prevents snow and ice buildup, which can obstruct light output and compromise visibility. The de-icing function ensures that lights remain clear and operational even in severe weather conditions, enhancing navigation safety and simplifying installation with existing wiring systems. Even lights in ‘off’ condition can be de-iced with the innovative stand- by de-icing feature, still with the same 2-lead cable.

Comprehensive Navigation Light Solutions

Lopolight also offers a robust range of Navigation Light Control and Monitoring (NLC) solutions. These modular systems are designed to meet the needs of maritime professionals, regardless of vessel size, and comply with the requirements of Class, Flag, Maritime Authorities, and the IMO. The modular approach allows for customized configurations, ensuring both safety and regulatory compliance.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see our White Series Navigation Lights, a perfect match for your yacht, offering exceptional performance and style.