LOOKOUT Launches Advanced AI Technology for Augmented Marine Navigation

[By: LOOKOUT]

LOOKOUT, an AI pioneer in marine safety, revolutionizes marine navigation with the launch of the LOOKOUT camera system, designed to detect hazards beyond human capability.

Built by a team of leading AI researchers, video game developers, 3D designers, and hardware engineers, the LOOKOUT camera system uses advanced computer vision algorithms to detect and track every marine hazard, such as other vessels, buoys, debris, whales, and even people in the water.

LOOKOUT combines data from charts, AIS, radar targets, and online sources into a clear, 3D augmented reality view. This reduces the captain's cognitive load and enhances situational awareness, making decision-making more efficient while underway. LOOKOUT uses data from other NMEA-compatible sensors and integrates with modern MFDs from Garmin, Furuno, Raymarine, Simrad, as well as smartphones.

“We're living in an era where AI, augmented reality, and spatial computing are transforming navigation and safety,” said David Rose, CEO of LOOKOUT. “Commercial vessels should benefit from the same innovation we see in automotive and aerospace. LOOKOUT integrates AI tech with intuitive, beautiful, and beneficial software design, providing clarity especially in challenging conditions like low light, fog, and crowded harbors.”

The LOOKOUT system includes three components:

LOOKOUT Camera: An AI-optimized eye on the water, featuring infra-red night-vision, high-resolution daylight zoom, and 360-degree views for docking. LOOKOUT Brain: The most processing power ever deployed on a vessel, powered by NVIDIA technology to process multiple data streams and create an intuitive augmented reality view. LOOKOUT Cloud: An optional service for boats with StarLink or other internet connection, enabling community-driven data sharing.

“LOOKOUT's sensing and data-sharing capability is what boats need today,” remarked Todd Tally, General Manager Atlantic Marine Electronics, a subsidiary of VIKING Yachts. “Knowing that a nearby vessel has detected a floating log or a whale is a game-changer. It's like having a network of lookout eyes on the water, ensuring everyone's safety.”

“I invested in LOOKOUT not only because of its potential in commercial vessels like law enforcement and military vessels, inland tugs, ferries and workboats, but also its application in recreational boats and it’s a must-have technology for any vessel worried about hitting logs,” said Rich Miner, inventor of Android, Google Ventures partner and avid boater.

The LOOKOUT camera retails for $3,995. Customers can choose between the LOOKOUT Brain for $4,995 and the Brain PRO for $9,995, with the PRO version offering higher frame rates and resolution for detecting smaller, more distant targets. The product is shipping now.

For more information on LOOKOUT, please visit www.getalookout.com.