LNG Positives Light Up Gas Fest Virtual Workshops

The series of online workshops, hosted by the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF), tackled issues ranging from future-proofing vessels to accelerating biofuel uptake. In contrast with the polarised and politicised debate that has sown uncertainty in ship fuel options, the workshops highlighted the need for clear, positive and factual communication to convey the role that LNG can play in reducing shipping’s emissions.



Facts are thin on the ground for fuels that have yet to reach commercial scale or technological maturity. For LNG, which has been used as ship fuel for around 20 years, the facts are measurable. Participants welcomed Sphera’s second Life Cycle GHG Emission Study on the Use of LNG as Marine Fuel, which based its findings on comprehensive first-hand data collection from engines in service and the latest upstream emissions information, unlike the outdated analysis relied upon in many other reports.



“The updated lifecycle analysis – and a forthcoming study of alternative fuels including ammonia and hydrogen – ensure that the rationale for using LNG becomes even more coherent, consistent and credible,” said Mark Bell, General Manager, SGMF. “A week of affirmative, convergent discussions show that the gas fuel community is on the right path. Now we need to make sure we sing from the same hymn sheet.”



Fossil LNG alone will not enable shipowners to meet IMO targets in one step. Participants discussed the medium-term options that will allow vessel owners that invest in LNG propulsion now to reach zero emissions. These include using net-zero carbon bio- or synthetic- methane as drop-in fuels as they become available, and later perhaps ammonia made from hydrogen. Starting the journey of reduced emissions with the next generation of vessels is much better for the planet than waiting several years for net-zero carbon fuels – and in some cases the engine and fuel handling technology needed to use them - to become available.



The pricing of LNG could also benefit from clearer communication, participants agreed. With many shipowners focused on capital expenditure, the lifetime savings from using LNG can be lost. Combined with a stepwise approach to reducing emissions, these operational cost savings present a compelling argument that LNG, for many vessels, is an ideal first step towards decarbonisation.



