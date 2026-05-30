Lloyd’s Register Launches Future Navigators Schools Program Pilot Nigeria

[By Lloyd’s Register]

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is launching its Future Navigators Schools Programme pilot in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at inspiring young people to explore maritime and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers through in-person interactive workshops and a bespoke mobile game.

The pilot programme engaged students more than 270 young people, aged 14–16 across three schools in Lagos, combining in-person learning with digital tools designed to make maritime and STEM subjects more accessible, relevant and engaging for younger audiences.

Through workshops, students will be introduced to maritime careers, sustainability challenges and the future of the industry. Supporting the programme is a specially developed mobile game that allows participants to explore real-world maritime themes, and problem-solve industry and sustainability issues in a format tailored to digitally engaged young people.

The initiative has been designed to help increase awareness and understanding of maritime and STEM career pathways, strengthen the connection between education and industry, and support the long-term development of the future workforce. It supports LR’s broader social impact ambitions by increasing awareness and access to maritime opportunities among young girls. It also reflects LR’s commitment to using innovative approaches to engage students at scale and broaden access to opportunities within the maritime sector.

A spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Education said:

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education commends Lloyd’s Register for the Future Navigators Programme, recognising its significant contribution in exposing students to diverse maritime career opportunities while equipping them with essential future-ready skills. This initiative stands as an excellent example of meaningful industry collaboration in advancing education and empowering youth development in Lagos State”

A spokesperson for the Lagos State Water Authority (LASWA) said: “Lagos State Waterways Authority welcomes Lloyd’s Register’s Future Navigators Programme at Girls Secondary Grammar School. The initiative extends our shared focus on maritime safety and capacity development from today’s operators to tomorrow’s talent, complementing the Ferry Safety Development and Mentoring Programme with Interferry and Lloyd’s Register.”

Gareth Hulley-Carter, Chief People Officer, Lloyd’s Register, said: “The Future Navigators Schools Programme reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of maritime talent. By combining education, technology and industry insight, we hope to provide young people with a better understanding of the opportunities available to them and inspire greater interest in the skills that will shape the future of maritime.”

Following delivery of the pilot workshops, LR will evaluate the programme’s impact and explore opportunities to scale the model for broader reach and future expansion.

The programme’s next steps include development of an online digital learning platform which will be available to schools.

