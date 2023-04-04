Lloyd’s Register and ICS Enter Crew Insight Software Partnership

Maritime professional services organization buys 50% interest in work and rest hours crew compliance software solution, ISF Watchkeeper

Lloyd’s Register has acquired a 50% interest in ISF Watchkeeper, the leading work and rest hours compliance software solution from IT Energy Systems and Consulting Limited.

The acquisition will result in LR becoming a joint owner of ISF Watchkeeper with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). The partnership that will combine the pair’s formidable compliance and industry expertise to improve crew and environmental safety standards in the maritime industry.

ISF Watchkeeper is a suite of digital solutions that helps global ship operators to plan, manage and report their crew’s rest hours compliance in accordance with International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

ISF Watchkeeper was originally developed by ICS and IT Energy and has become the industry leading standard software for helping shipping companies comply with seafarers’ work and rest hours.

The software is used by more than 180,000 seafarers for calculating seafarers’ rest hours and planning work schedules. It is available through web, mobile, desktop and API. Customer data is securely synchronized and benchmarked against industry average non-conformance measurements for work and rest hours.

ISF Watchkeeper has recently developed a Benchmarking solution that allows shore-based teams to assess fleet compliance geographically, enabling comparison against wider industry averages.

Martin Taylor, LR Digital Solutions CEO said: “The addition of ISF Watchkeeper to the LR Digital Solutions business adds further to our existing complement of digital voyage solutions. ISF Watchkeeper has the only comprehensive database of crew working practices and through this we will be able to provide detailed insights to help improve seafarer safety and efficiency at sea. The ISF Watchkeeper functionality will sit alongside the OneOcean platform and other LR solutions that are now present on half of the world’s SOLAS fleet.”

Elliott Adams, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer at the International Chamber of Shipping said: “ISF Watchkeeper is a vital piece of software for shipowners, ship managers and seafarers. Being able to benefit from Lloyds Register’s network and complementary tools provides significant benefits for the industry as we look to expand and further enhance the ISF Watchkeeper suite of software solutions.”



