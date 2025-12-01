Lloyd’s List Intelligence Appoints Arne Staal as Chief Research Officer

[By: Lloyd's List Intelligence]

Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Arne Staal as Chief Research Officer (CRO), a newly created executive role reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Waqas Samad. In this role, Arne will unify and elevate LLI’s research, analysis and modelling capabilities to amplify the depth and reach of LLI’s qualitative and quantitative insights.

The Chief Research Officer function will bring together the full spectrum of LLI’s intelligence expertise, including maritime news and insight reporting (Lloyd’s List), counterparty risk analysis (Infospectrum), andLLI’s proprietary quantitative modelling, AI and data science capabilities. This consolidation forms a single, powerful research organisation focused on enhancing the clarity, depth and predictive power of the risk, compliance and market trends LLI delivers to the global market.

As global trade dynamics grow more complex and our customers face heightened regulatory, geopolitical and supply chain uncertainty and pressures, Arne’s leadership will be pivotal in ensuring LLI continues to deliver authoritative, actionable and forward-looking insight to support critical decision-making across the maritime sector.

Arne brings two decades of global leadership experience in leveraging expert knowledge, advanced analytics, and machine learning to drive strategic insight across the financial industry. He most recently served in senior leadership roles at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), including Group Head of Product & Research, and CEO of FTSE Russell.

Prior to LSEG, Arne held senior roles across the financial industry, including Global Head of Macro Systematic Strategies and Macro Risk at Aberdeen Standard Investments, Head of Product Research & Innovation for iShares at BlackRock, and European Head of Index Products & Strategy at Barclays Capital.

Waqas Samad, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd’s List Intelligence, said: “By bringing our analyst, editorial and data science teams under a single leadership structure, we will accelerate the development of powerful new intelligence solutions and enhance the clarity and confidence we provide to the market. This is about applying systematic institutional-grade rigour to our world class maritime data and expertise. I have had the privilege of working extensively with Arne in the past and know the calibre, vision and discipline he brings. He will play a critical role in shaping how we support our customers as the maritime sector and global trade continues to shift toward intelligence-driven decision-making.”