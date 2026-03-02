U.S.-Flagged Stena Tanker Hit by Iranian Missiles During Attack on Bahrain



A tanker supplying fuel to the U.S. military was damaged early on Monday morning, March 2, as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes on neighboring countries. The crew of the tanker Stena Imperative was safely evacuated, but reports indicate one shipyard worker was killed and two others seriously injured.

The tanker Stena Imperative (49,800 dwt) appears to have been docked in Bahrain for the past few days as part of its participation in the U.S. Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Tanker Security Program. U.S.-based shipping manager Crowley had highlighted in 2023 that it, along with its partner Stena Bulk USA, received the contract for three tankers to transport liquid fuel supplies in times of need for the U.S. Department of Defense. The tankers were Stena Immaculate, Stena Imperative, and Stena Impeccable, with Stena Immaculate involved in the allision in March 2025 off the coast of England when it was struck by a Portuguese-flagged containership.

In a statement to the wire services, Crowley and Stena Bulk confirmed the Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles at around 0300 local time on March 2. The companies said there had been a fire aboard the vessel, which was extinguished. They acknowledged damage while saying a survey was underway to determine the full extent of the incident.

Some reports are saying the tanker was likely targeted for its involvement in the U.S. fuel program, but many analysts are also noting the haphazard nature of the Iranian attacks. The attacks on shipping near the Straits of Hormuz also seem to be indiscriminate and designed more to create fear than to hit a specific ship.

The Stena Imperative had been approached by the Iranians at the beginning of February when it was inbound into the Persian Gulf. Iranian speedboats approached the tanker and told it to stop or steer toward Iran, but the tanker reportedly increased speed and maneuvered. A U.S. warship was also in the area at the time, and the Stena tanker proceeded without further incident.

The tanker was believed to have been in Fujairah and later sailed to Bahrain. It ceased AIS signals on February 28, shortly before the attacks began. The vessel was undergoing maintenance at the time of the attack.

The ship provided an important capability to the U.S., as it in 2025 was certified for ship-to-ship refueling while underway.

The incident comes as Iran continues to terrorize shipping around the Straits of Hormuz and the ports of the Persian Gulf. Security firms confirmed four vessels were struck on Sunday, with reports of at least one person killed. UK Maritime Trade Operations is reporting that another vessel was struck by a drone on Monday outside the Straits of Hormuz. Signals show that most commercial vessels have stopped their transits and are holding at a distance away from Iran.

U.S. Central Command asserts that it is systematically degrading Iranian ballistic missile capabilities.