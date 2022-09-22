Lisa LoManto Aurichio Named Among Best 50 NJ Women in Business in 2022

Lisa LoManto Aurichio, President of BSY Associates Inc., the business-to-business marketing communications agency specializing in supply chain, logistics and other industry business, has been named among the Best 50 New Jersey Women in Business for 2022 by NJBiz Magazine.

The award will be presented October 26 at a gala event at the Palace at Somerset Park. The Best Fifty Women in Business program recognizes women business leaders who are influential in their companies, industries and communities and shaping the economic future of New Jersey.

Ms. Aurichio is a native of New Jersey. Cranford-based BSY Associates was founded in the state nearly 50 years ago by Barbara Spector Yeninas, founder and CEO, who coincidentally received the same award in 2007. Aurichio’s role is a return to her roots. She began her career as account manager at the agency in the 1990s and came back in 2012.

A 30-year marketing communications veteran, Aurichio is agency lead, managing client relationships, building new business and overseeing writers, designers, publicists, strategists, event planners and digital marketing and social media specialists. She also succeeded Yeninas as Executive Director of The Containerization and Intermodal Institute.

“Lisa Aurichio has doubled the business by building long-standing relationships with clients, executing strategic and creative marketing communications programs that deliver results. She is also committed to offering a challenging, rewarding environment for team members,” said Ms. Yeninas. “We are extremely proud of her success and of this well-deserved recognition.”

In the time away from BSYA, Aurichio developed a talent for executing strategic marketing communications programs. She held leadership positions at marcom

agencies, as well as in-house roles at Hertz and Unilever Cosmetics. She received her master’s degree in communication from William Paterson University and a degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of South Carolina.

