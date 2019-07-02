LINK2020 Invites Proposals for Conference Presentations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 21:00:33

RILA is excited to invite you to LINK2020: The Retail Supply Chain Conference in Dallas, Texas from February 23-26, 2020. LINK2020 will feature two and a half days packed with industry executive keynotes, retailer breakout sessions, an innovation-filled Expo Experience, and plenty of opportunities to meet new supply chain peers and catch up with long-time friends. You'll gain the knowledge and resources to implement, manage, and refine your successful supply chain practices. There is no better place for retail supply chain professionals than LINK2020. Conference registration will open soon online at the LINK2020 event site.

RILA is accepting presentation proposals until the end of July. Conference presentations are an opportunity to share expertise with retail supply chain professionals. Expand your network and raise your profile by sharing your successes and challenges in a collaborative setting with your fellow supply chain executives. Speakers' bios and photos will be included on the event website, and retailer speakers receive complimentary conference registration (RILA requires all non-retailer speaker companies to either exhibit or sponsor if selected to be included in the educational program). To submit a proposal, click here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.