Liberian Registry New Vice President of Port State Control Affairs

[By: Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest shipping registry, is pleased to welcome Commander Norm Witt (U.S. Coast Guard, retired) to its team as Vice President, Port State Control Affairs.

In this role, Norm will be responsible for coordinating and building professional relationships with various PSC (Port State Control) entities including the United States Coast Guard to better support the Registry’s clients. Through this position, Norm can assist ship owners and operators through inspections or other obstacles they may face.

“I’m excited to be in a position where I can leverage my previous Coast Guard experience in helping clients achieve high levels of regulatory compliance, which in turn minimizes shipping delays and enhances overall safety. Improving our safety performance on a continuous basis is a priority for everyone,” states Norm Witt.

Norm brings a wealth of experience to the Liberian Registry, highlighted by over 23 years of service with the U.S. Coast Guard. Notably, he served as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah, Georgia, where he held the position of Captain of the Port. During his tenure, Norm led the response to the capsizing of M/V GOLDEN RAY, coordinating an operation that involved 500 personnel and 70 vessels.

Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry, states, “In addition to his knowledge on PSC matters, Norm brings valuable international relations experience to the Registry as he had tours in Liberia and Fiji Islands as a USCG officer, as well as commercial experience in the Offshore Wind industry. We are excited to have him join the team, and his knowledge will be an asset in our growth and operations.”