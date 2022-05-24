Liberian Registry Grows Fleet and Increases Performance

[By: Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world’s fastest growing flag State, having outgrown all other major flags since 2019, is also amongst the best performing. Focusing on “responsible growth” has led to an increase in tonnage, newbuilding vessels, LNG and dual-fuel vessels, and a decreasing fleet age; as well as an increase in performance across the key port state control metrics used to compare flag State performance.

Chief Executive Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), Alfonso Castillero states: “The entire Liberian Registry is proud of not only the growth of the fleet, but the increase of the quality and compliance onboard the ships. The Liberian Registry is all about responsible growth which helps ensure our fleet is as safe, modern, and efficient as possible. This is a testament to the client-focused service and cost-savings that the Registry provides. Tonnage tax revenues are directly reinvested into the systems and technologies that assist our fleet with improved safety, security and regulatory compliance.”

Liberia’s entry into Qualship 21, and its increasing ranking on the Paris and Tokyo MOU White Lists, is a direct return on investment in people, technology, and services. Over the past two years Liberia has outperformed Panama and the Marshall Islands with fewer detentions than both in the United States. The Registry, through its well-known Dynamic Prevention Program and its team of maritime professionals has helped lead the way for this increase in vessel performance around the world.

Further, Liberia is reinvesting in its Flag State Surveyor training program for improved consistency and compliance directly onboard the ships. Captain Todd Howard, USCG retired, recently joined the LISCR team as the SVP of Quality and Training. In addition, LISCR added USCG retired, Commander Chris Brunclik who is leading the development of a new enhanced online training program to provide both initial training of new inspectors, as well as continuing education for the entire network of 450+ Liberian flag State inspectors, auditors and investigators.

The Liberian Registry also just successfully completed its ISO 9001:2015 certification process for 2022. The Liberian Registry partnered recently with Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) for ISO certification activities. For three days, LRQA conducted an in-depth review of the Registry, its systems, processes, and procedures. This successful audit process continues LISCR’s certification for the next year and highlights the company-wide commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

CEO Castillero adds: “This ISO 9001 certification is further evidence of the high level of professional staff and procedures employed throughout the Liberian Registry. Our processes are streamlined, common-sense, and impactful allowing the Registry to service its global clients efficiently and properly. I also want to thank the team at LRQA for their professional audit, and close cooperation with us as we look to continuously improve our system and products. It’s great to work with an organization that really gets shipping”

Captain Todd Howard stated: “This is a great achievement for the Registry, showcasing our continuing strong commitment to quality through the ISO System and dynamic processes that garner improved compliance and service.”

The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the most responsive and innovative services for owners. Moreover, it has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment.

