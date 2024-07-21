Liberian Registry Appoints Capt. Giorgio De Sciora as VP of Regulations

[By: Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest ship registry, is proud to announce that Capt. Giorgio De Sciora has been hired as the Vice President of Regulations and Standards, Maritime Operations.

As Vice President of Regulations and Standards, Maritime Operations, Giorgio will direct and oversee the application of new and amended international maritime regulations and all related programs implemented by the Administration. With over 30 years of industry experience and expertise, he will also be instrumental in leading the expansion of Liberia’s Passenger Ship program, by strengthening the relations with our clients, navigating the Registry through this niche regulatory environment and guiding the technical team to provide support that exceeds the standard set by the challenging regulatory in this demanding sector.

Giorgio states, “Every day we are dealing with new or amended rules, standards, and codes. When being on the frontline with authorities, owners and operators, it is imperative to provide the expertise and advice to keep pace with the ever-changing environment.”

Before joining the Liberian Registry, Giorgio’s career took him to all sides of the industry, from shipboard to shore side, at organizations like one of the largest cruise ship`s operator, Carnival Cruise Line, and RINA Classification Society, a founding member of IACS. During these years, he served as the Global Director of the Passenger Ships Excellence Center & Regulatory Affairs, overseeing all activities related to the passenger ships sector. Additionally, he held roles as a Company Representative at industry associations such as CLIA, was part of the Steering Committee for the Cruise Ship Safety Forum, and Technical Committees for cruise safety on Passenger Ships lead by the USCG Cruise Ship National Center of Expertise.

Chief Executive Officer, Alfonso Castillero, states, “It is extremely important to us that we continue to bring in the best talent in the industry. By hiring individuals like Giorgio, we open the registry to unique perspectives and opportunities to expand its market share using a holistic approach, from the commercial aspects to the regulatory requirements."