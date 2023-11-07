Levante LNG has Started Operations in the Mediterranean

[By: Peninsula]

Peninsula, the leading independent global supplier of marine energy, has successfully supplied Royal Caribbean’s cruise vessel Silver Nova with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The delivery took place in Gibraltar on Saturday 4th November.

The supply operation was carried out by Peninsula’s latest addition to its fleet, the 12,500m 3 LNG supply vessel, Levante LNG. She arrived at her Mediterranean home at the end of September and is now fully operational in the Strait of Gibraltar and Western Mediterranean ports.

John A. Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula said: “We are all very proud of hitting this milestone. This is our first LNG supply in Gibraltar keeping us ahead of the decarbonisation curve and marking our move into the physical space through our joint owned, and operated vessel. My thanks also go to Royal Caribbean for their commitment to Peninsula in further advancing a lower carbon future together.”

Nacho de Miguel, Peninsula’s Head of Alternative Fuels & Sustainability said: “Our LNG bunkering services in the West Med are now operational. Our latest asset is a state-of-the-art, dedicated LNG supply vessel that is providing lower carbon alternatives to the global LNG powered fleet. I want to thank Royal Caribbean for trusting in us to supply their Silver Nova and I have no doubt this is only the beginning of our decarbonisation journey together.”