Lehmann Marine Equips 6 Fish Farm Support Vessels with CUBE Battery Systems

[By: Lehmann Marine]

German-based Lehmann Marine, a leading provider of marine energy storage systems and market leader for safe LFP-based battery technology, is pleased to announce that it has received

a significant order to supply six CUBE battery systems with a total capacity of 6.6 MWh for state-of-the-art fish farm support vessels. This order underlines the industry‘s trust in the innovative technology and quality of Lehmann Marine‘s compact and safe battery technology.

Elmarin, a Norwegian system integrator providing electrical engineering services for the maritime industry, has placed the order. The Sletta Verft builds the six fish farm support vessels that will enlarge the fleets of FSV Group, Cermaq Norway, and Frøy. This significant order underlines Lehmann Marine and Elmarin‘s shared vision to deliver state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly energy solutions for the maritime industry, especially for the challenging demands of the fish farming industry. The delicate ecosystem of a fish farm is an ideal application area for emissions-free and noise-reduced vessels with hybrid-electric propulsion.

The CUBE battery systems selected for this project are made in Germany and offer a unique combination of flexibility, safety, and effi ciency. Thanks to their modular design, the batteries can be ideally adapted to the specific requirements of the fi sh farm support vessels and the limited space on board. The flexibility in configuration is combined with easy maintenance, thanks to small and easily accessible battery modules. The use of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology ensures not only high performance and reliability but also improved safety during operation. Compared to traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries, LFP batteries are much safer. In a thermal runaway, only gas is released and vented outside.

Lehmann Marine‘s COBRA and CUBE battery systems have an established reputation in the market and have been implemented successfully in multiple projects. These include the COBRA systems used in the "Chicago“ workboat, built by Hitzler Werft for the Hamburg Port Authority, and the world‘s first hydrogen dredger vessel, the "Hydromer“, built by Piriou. Recently, Lehmann Marine has been contracted to supply CUBEs for two newly constructed ferries by Ampereship GmbH shipyard. Additionally, the Bolle shipyard ordered CUBEs for a series of five traffic safety vessels.

Lehmann Marine is committed to producing advanced battery systems for the shipping industry and actively contributes to the goal of emission-free shipping. With several projects and customer inquiries already in progress, Lehmann Marine is poised to remain at the forefront of this field.

For more information about the project and the partners involved, please visit www.lehmann-marine.com & www.elmarin.no.