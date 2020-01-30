Lean Marine's Propulsion Optimization Sales Skyrocket in 2019

By The Maritime Executive 01-29-2020 11:10:00

Lean Marine has revealed that sales of FuelOpt™ in 2019 far surpassed sales achieved in previous years, indicating a sharp uptake in demand for the propulsion optimization technology based on repeat orders and new customers, particularly in the RoPax sector.

Since the launch of FuelOpt™, a smart hardware system that automatically and directly optimizes a vessel’s propulsion system based on the commands from the bridge, more than 175 individual systems have been contracted for more than 40 different ship owners. A strong final quarter brought total sales in 2019 to 59 systems, representing over a third of all systems sold since the technology’s launch in 2014.

By the end of 2019, FuelOpt™ was contracted for over 20 RoPax vessels, with installations undertaken on the two largest RoPax vessels in the world: Color Lines’ Color Fantasy and Color Magic.

Companies including Stena Line, Viking Line and Bohai are also investing in the technology as an effective fuel saving solution that achieves actual CO2 emission reductions in order to take action for the future of our planet and in response to demand from authorities and passengers alike.

Mikael Laurin, CEO of Lean Marine and former CEO of ship-owning company Laurin Maritime, says that the increasing demand for FuelOpt™ and Fleet Analytics™ comes as no surprise:

“The success of the FuelOpt™ system comes from its ability to deliver direct and tangible results, which explains why new orders continue to come in and why existing customers adopt fleet-wide installation. With FuelOpt™ and Fleet Analytics™ we offer ship owners the ability to obtain knowledge and continuously improve operational efficiency on vessel and fleet level for competitive and sustainable business.”

FuelOpt™ achieves real time fuel savings by controlling a vessel’s propulsion and making sure that the propulsive power is optimized automatically based on the command set on power or fuel consumption and/or speed from the bridge. This removes costly variations in speed and power caused by human operational factors, allowing the vessel to achieve optimal fuel consumption at every given point throughout a voyage. For vessels with controllable pitch propellers, FuelOpt™ acts as a dynamic tuning system for the propulsion machinery to assure the engine and propeller operate at optimal conditions.

In addition to FuelOpt™, Lean Marine also offers the smart fleet monitoring software Fleet Analytics™ which turns vessel data into knowledge, empowering organizations to be ‘lean’ and take fact-based decisions for more efficient vessel operation. By offering automatic environmental and voyage reports, Fleet Analytics™ can help to reduce reporting workload on-board. The software system’s performance management features, with aggregated fleet views and status information, also allow onshore personnel to gain insight about the operational performance.

