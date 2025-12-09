Le Groupe ALMACO Expands in Quebec City to Support Davie & Canada’s Future

[By: ALMACO]

Le Groupe ALMACO, part of the ALMACO Group, today officially inaugurated its head office in Quebec City, marking a long-term commitment to Canada’s shipbuilding sector under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). The new office strengthens ALMACO Group’s international collaboration with Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) and coincides with work on the Canadian Coast Guard’s flagship Polar Max icebreaker. The company is now actively recruiting and building the strongest possible Canadian team of experts.

A New Hub for Canadian Operations

The new office of Le Groupe ALMACO, located at Place de la Cité in Quebec City, will serve as ALMACO Group’s Canadian headquarters. Polar Max is the first project under this new setup and ALMACO sees the potential for more commercial opportunities with Davie in the future.

David Huchet has been appointed Program Director & Country Manager for Le Groupe ALMACO. Based in Quebec City, Huchet will oversee recruitment and strengthen collaboration with Davie, suppliers, and institutions, as well as oversee the Polar Max project.

“Opening our Quebec City office is both a strategic and symbolic milestone,” says Vilhelm Roberts, Executive Chairman of the Board, ALMACO Group. “We are honored and grateful

to Davie for trusting us to support the prestigious Polar Max project. We look forward to expanding our long collaboration both in Finland, Canada and beyond. Establishing a permanent base here demonstrates our commitment to being a long-term partner for Davie, the Canadian government, and all Quebecers.”

A Trusted Partnership Built on Shared Success

ALMACO and Davie have partnered since 2015, delivering advanced accommodation and catering solutions for Canadian naval and auxiliary vessels, including the groundbreaking Combat Support Ship, Asterix.

“Davie is a trusted partner, and together we have delivered projects that set new benchmarks in quality and performance,” said Björn Stenwall, President & CEO of ALMACO Group. “Polar Max marks the beginning of a new chapter in Canada, and our Quebec office ensures we are here to stay – to support future shipbuilding programs and to grow together with the region.”

Alex Vicefield, co-owner and CEO, Inocea Group, said: “We’re proud to see our long- standing partner ALMACO make such an important investment in Quebec. Their presence will greatly strengthen the ecosystem we are building around Polar Max – the most advanced and powerful icebreaker ever constructed for a Western government. Together, we are proving that the National Shipbuilding Strategy is not just about building ships — it’s about building enduring capability, opportunity and confidence in the future of shipbuilding in Quebec, and across Canada.”

James Davies, co-owner and CEO, Davie: “This announcement is another proof point on how the NSS can drive international investment and long-term industrial capability in Quebec and beyond. ALMACO’s decision to establish a permanent base here reflects not only their confidence in Davie but also in Canada’s renewed role as a global shipbuilding leader – with a special focus on the Arctic. We welcome this commitment and look forward to continuing our collective journey — from Combat Support Ship Asterix to the groundbreaking Polar Max icebreaker.”

Lindsey Kettel, President, Davie, said: “The partnership between Davie and ALMACO shows what’s possible when international expertise adds to the Quebec marine ecosystem. By bringing design and production to Quebec, ALMACO’s new office and local manufacturing initiatives will create skilled jobs, enhance supply chains and benefit our community for many years to come. It’s a tangible example of how Polar Max as a key part of the NSS is translating national policy into real economic benefits.”

Local Content, Competence and Partnerships

ALMACO aims to maximize Canadian content in all its projects by actively recruiting local talent and partnering with local suppliers. This approach bolsters the Provincial and national economies while drawing on the deep expertise throughout Quebec and the rest of Canada. As part of the Polar Max project, ALMACO is establishing a first-of-a-kind mobile cabin factory in Quebec, which will streamline the production of high-quality accommodation modules locally. This facility reduces lead times and transportation costs. It also creates skilled jobs and encourages hands-on learning opportunities within the region. ALMACO is fully committed to driving long-term growth in Canada’s shipbuilding industry and reinforcing its role as a dedicated partner to both the local community and broader national initiatives.

“Quebec has a proud maritime tradition and a bright future,” said David Huchet. “Our goal is not only to deliver Polar Max but also to establish a strong, permanent presence here, creating opportunities and supporting Canada’s long-term shipbuilding capacity together with Davie and other local actors.”

Local Government and Industry Leaders Welcome

ALMACO’s Expansion

Minister Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, commented: “Quebec’s manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of Canada’s industrial strength, and ALMACO’s expansion in Quebec City reinforces that leadership. This investment strengthens our shipbuilding capabilities, creates high-quality jobs, and reinforces Canada’s position as a global leader in marine innovation. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we’re not just building ships – we’re building a resilient, forward-looking economy powered by partnerships like this one.” Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State, said: “Today’s announcement is another testament to the long-term capacity and investment that that the National Shipbuilding Strategy is driving in Canada’s shipbuilding industry in Quebec and across the country. ALMACO’s permanent presence in the region to support Chantier Davie will create good-paying jobs and strengthen our supply chain resilience. The collaborative work on the Polar Max Icebreaker will further enhance Canada’s shipbuilding expertise and reinforce our ability to protect our Arctic sovereignty.”

Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International, commented: “Investissement Québec International is delighted with the opening of an ALMACO Group office in Québec City. This move demonstrates the appeal of our flagship companies, in this case Davie Shipyard, and the tangible benefits they generate for our local economy. By choosing Québec, ALMACO is strengthening a strategic maritime ecosystem and bringing new opportunities for our businesses.”

Carl Viel, President & CEO, Québec International said; “The establishment of the ALMACO Group in Quebec City is the result of significant collaboration between several partners, including Quebec International. The arrival of a major player in the maritime sector is beneficial for the region's economy and reinforces the importance of this priority sector, in addition to raising Quebec City's international profile, particularly through its collaboration with Davie Shipyard.”

“In Québec, we believe in collaboration as the key to building an increasingly dynamic and competitive shipbuilding industry. That’s why we’re proud to welcome Groupe ALMACO, an important partner of Davie, who will strengthen Québec’s expertise in this key sector of our economy,” said Christine Fréchette, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy.

Office Inauguration Party to celebrate

The inauguration event of the new office took place on November 6 th 2025 and gathered Davie leaders, government representatives, and provincial decision-makers.