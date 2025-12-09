DP World to Consolidate ID Ending P&O and Unifeeder Brands



DP World reports it will unify its global operations in an effort to elevate its image as an integrated global logistics provider. In the process, the company’s legacy brand, including the storied names of P&O and Unifeeder, will be phased out.

The company highlights the changes in the global marketplace, saying customers increasingly expect seamless, end-to-end service delivery. It says the unification of the brands is designed to strengthen its positioning, but behind the scenes, the operations will remain the same.

“We are building a future where trade flows effortlessly,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at DP World. “Unifying these brands complements the next natural step in our transformation journey from a leading port operator into a fully integrated global logistics provider.”

DP World began in the 1970s as a port operator. In addition to its global port terminal operations, the company moved to make acquisitions in major segments. It acquired the operations of P&O in 2006, giving it the ferry operations as well maritime logistics business. P&O had spun off its cruise ship operations into a separate company, which merged with Carnival Corporation in 2005.

P&O Ferrymasters will become DP World Multimodal Solutions, an operation that includes more than 100 rail modalities, 14 inland terminals, and provides a broad range of logistics services. P&O Maritime Logistics becomes DP World Maritime Solutions, with a fleet of more than 400 ships, including 17 specialized multi-purpose cargo vessels. It also provides pilot and otage services.

Separately, DP World acquired Unifeeder in 2018. The company dates to 1977 when it was started in Denmark, and with operations of 37 vessels in Northern Europe with a capacity of over 37,000 TEU. Unifeeder will become part of DP World Shipping Solutions, which will have a fleet of 150 vessels, ranging between 350 to 8,500 TEU.

According to DP World, together, the unified businesses will provide integrated, multimodal connectivity across continents, enabling customers to move cargo efficiently, sustainably, and reliably. It said the transformation represents a major step in DP World’s journey from a leading port operator into a fully integrated global logistics provider. Each business the company notes plays a vital role in connecting global trade flows, from feedering and shortsea shipping to inland logistics and offshore services. Now they will deliver the full spectrum of solutions under a single, global brand, DP World.

