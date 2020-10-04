Launching Of Deme’s First SOV Groene Wind

By The Maritime Executive 10-01-2020 10:11:04

The First DP2, Twin-Hulled SOV in the World, NB72 Groene Wind met the Sea on September 29. 2020 in Yalova, Turkey.

The Groene Wind will be directly chartered to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the maintenance of the Rentel and Mermaid & Seastar (known as SeaMade) offshore wind farms in Belgium. This is the first DP2, twin-hulled SOV in the world and the first to serve three different wind farm sites.

60 m long SWATH, thanks to its twin-hull design, feels the low wave impact when approaching wind turbines; additionally, with the DP2 technology, the vessel can hold its position in rough sea conditions but still operate with lower fuel consumption up to 50 percent. The vessel significantly improves safety, comfort and workability for wind farm technicians - even in the roughest sea conditions.

Designed by DEME in close cooperation with Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam and Marin, Groene Wind -meaning GREEN WIND- is provided with the Clean Design Notation within the context of environmental considerations.

