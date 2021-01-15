Launch of B:CONNECT – Infinity Ship Cloud

Image by BÖNING By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021 04:03:54

BÖNING Ship Automation, a global player in electronics for workboats and yachts, announces to launch of its new ship cloud service. According to Luiz Barbarini, managing director of Böning USA, “B:CONNECT is the Böning solution for the current demand of monitoring and control vessels remotely, and being able to go back in time, and see past data without having to be present onboard.”

The cloud solution is an ideal choice for new building projects as well as for upgrades of existing systems. BÖNING offers a full package including the necessary 4G LTE gateway to collect parameters onboard the vessel and for data transfer to the cloud service.

“B:CONNECT is probably the easiest way to monitor, operate, and analyze machinery data and equipment status information onboard your ship - thanks to the cloud from any location.

This is a great step forward for our company. It complements our existing automation solutions and makes them more powerful and unique,” says Bernhard Jungsthöfel, managing director of BÖNING Headquarters, in Germany.

B:CONNECT – Main features at a glance:

Real-Time Condition Monitoring

Remote Control from All over the World

Cloud Data Storage and Analysis

User Alerts

Online Map View

Browser Optimized Access

Easy Installation on Board

“There are several other companies in the market providing remote monitoring via cell phone,” explains Marinko Vukancic, head of sales of BÖNING, “But it is very hard to find a company that can provide all these features under the same platform. Besides, BÖNING’s main advantage is that we provide the infrastructure to collect all data that is being recorded or transmitted.”

B?CONNECT comes with its HMI to visualize real-time data and to analyze historical recordings graphically. It is a cost-effective solution with a fair monthly subscription plan, based on recording sequences and transferred data volume. It is easy to operate and can be adapted to project-specific requirements.

Fleet managers, marine equipment manufacturers, or companies who would like to offer to their customers the remote connectivity of B?CONNECT may set up a direct account with Böning and have multiple vessels under a centralized dashboard. Please contact Böning USA to learn more about this business model.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.