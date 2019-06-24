Last Call for Maritime Rescue Award Entries

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-24 16:42:23

The 2019 International Maritime Rescue Federation Awards are open to anyone who has saved lives at sea: deadline June 30.

Designed to raise awareness of search and rescue techniques, technologies and equipment, the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Awards are now in their fourth year. Taking place during London International Shipping Week on September 10, the Awards bring together Search & Rescue (SAR) professionals, volunteers and seafarers from around the world.

Last year's winners in the Outstanding Team Contribution category were the team from the KNRM Terschelling Paal 8 station in the Netherlands. The award was made for a dangerous night time rescue of a fishing boat in heavy ice conditions in the North Sea.

Despite not being trained for ice conditions and working out of their normal area of operation, the KNRM crew were able to enter the shallow waters in a small boat and reach the stranded fishing boat. The extreme cold had caused the rescue boat's air intakes to ice-up, meaning that the crew had to remove the ice from the deck, leading to a case of frost-bite. However, all three fishermen were successfully rescued and transferred to an enclosed all-weather boat.

Theresa Crossley, IMRF CEO said: "Last year's team winners were awarded for their exceptional expertise in conducting an extremely tricky and technically challenging rescue. They had to navigate through unfamiliar shallow waters, make snap decisions and deal with very tough conditions. Week in, week out, brave men and women put their own lives at risk to rescue others at sea. By highlighting just a few of these stories, we are hoping to share expertise and help save more lives."

The Awards are open to those who have made outstanding contributions to maritime search and rescue between July 1, 2018 – May 31, 2019 with four categories, including awards for both individuals and teams.

• Individual: For Outstanding Individual Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations

• Team: For Outstanding Team Contribution to Maritime SAR Operations

• Innovation & Technology: For Innovation and Technology in the field of Maritime SAR

• Lifetime Achievement: The Vladimir Maksimov Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Maritime SAR Sector

Nominations can be submitted online, or by post and the closing date is Sunday June 30, 2019.

Visit www.international-maritime-rescue.org for more details and to submit a nomination.

The winners will be announced on September 10 at an event aboard HQS Wellington, an historic boat moored on the Thames in central London. The Awards will be presented by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence KCVO CB ADC.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.