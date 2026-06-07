Laborde Products Supplies Mitsubishi Power for Newbuild M/V Mr. Bryan

[By: Laborde Products]

Halimar Shipyard in Morgan City, LA has completed construction of the M/V Mr. Bryan, a twin-screw new towboat built for inland service.

The twin-screw towboat is powered by a pair of Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2-Y3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. The engines were specified to match the vessel’s operating profile and intended inland service. The vessel is owned and operated by Central Boat Rentals, supporting the company’s operations across the inland waterways.

Constructed at Halimar Shipyard, the Mr. Bryan was built as a purpose-driven workboat, with engine selection established early in the project to align with operational and regulatory requirements.

“With a project like this, reliable suppliers are critical,” said Billy Hidalgo Jr., EVP & COO at Halimar Shipyard. “Laborde Products consistently delivers, communicates clearly, and helps keep the build on schedule. That level of dependability makes a real difference.” From an ownership perspective, the newbuild reflects a focus on long-term reliability and consistency across the fleet. Laborde supported the project through engine specification and weekly visits during construction.

“S6R2 is one of the most common packages we see on the waterways,” said Bradley Matte, Sales Representative at Laborde Products. “It’s simple, well understood, and it gives operators a dependable setup they can run with confidence.”