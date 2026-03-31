Laborde Products Powers Newbuild M/V Beth Williams for Maritime Partners

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products powered the newbuild M/V Beth Williams, constructed for Maritime Partners at FMT Shipyard & Repair, LLC in Harvey, Louisiana. The twin-screw towboat is equipped with a pair of Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2 main engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. In addition to main propulsion, the vessel is fitted with two Laborde-supplied generator sets rated at 65 kW to support onboard electrical loads during operation.

From the outset, the Beth Williams was planned around how the boat would actually be used. Propulsion and auxiliary power were defined early in the build to align engine speed, horsepower, and electrical capacity with steady inland towing work, keeping the overall system practical and easy to support.

Constructed at FMT Shipyard & Repair, the vessel reflects a straightforward approach to new construction, with systems laid out to support durability, accessibility, and long-term service. “The goal is that boat crews can run confidently and keep moving,” said Chris Miller, Director of Newbuild Programs at Maritime Partners. “This build focused on getting the machinery right so the vessel is set up to do its job without unnecessary complexity.”

Laborde worked alongside the shipyard throughout construction, coordinating engine application and generator integration so the propulsion and electrical systems function together as a complete package once the vessel enters service.

“A big part of this build was choosing equipment crews are already comfortable with,” said Bradley Matte. “The S6R2 is a compliant, mechanical engine that’s well known on the waterways and easy to support in service.”